Mayor Barker recognized by HOTEDD

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 1, 2023

Whitney Mayor Jerry Barker received an Outstanding Leadership Chair Award for 2022 from the Heart of Texas Economic Development District (HOTEDD) Thursday, January 26. Barker was appointed to the HOTEDD board in October 2004 and is the only director to serve as chairman of the board twice, in 2015 and 2022. He was appointed for another two-year term to serve as a director of the board. Ignacio Vazquez of Oncor, the incoming chairman, made the presentation following the Heart of Texas Council of Governments luncheon and business meeting last week. Pictured (l to r) are Barker and Vazquez.