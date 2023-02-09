WHS Guardians compete in Garland

The Whitney High School Guardians color guard team had its first competition of winter guard season recently at Naaman Forest High School in Garland. The Guardians placed second in their round and third overall in their classification. By receiving a score of 56.56, the Guardians were also moved up to the next classification. Their next competition was set for Saturday, February 4, at Lamar High School in Arlington. Pictured above are: (kneeling) captains – senior Ashley Martin and junior Kaylen Linsley; (standing, left to right) senior Cailee Parker, sophomore Cara Baxter, junior Jaidyn Elmeier and senior Tabie Johnson.

