WHS Guardians compete in Garland

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

The Whitney High School Guardians color guard team had its first competition of winter guard season recently at Naaman Forest High School in Garland. The Guardians placed second in their round and third overall in their classification. By receiving a score of 56.56, the Guardians were also moved up to the next classification. Their next competition was set for Saturday, February 4, at Lamar High School in Arlington. Pictured above are: (kneeling) captains – senior Ashley Martin and junior Kaylen Linsley; (standing, left to right) senior Cailee Parker, sophomore Cara Baxter, junior Jaidyn Elmeier and senior Tabie Johnson.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s