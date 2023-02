February 22, 2023

The Blum High School girls varsity basketball team ended its season after a loss in the area round of the UIL playoffs to Rochelle 54-49 Thursday, February 16, in Hamilton. The Lady Bobcats end the 2022-2023 season as District 20-1A champions and with a bi-district championship after defeating Lingleville 40-38 in the bi-district round earlier in the week.