Lady Cougars advance in playoffs

February 22, 2023

The Aquilla High School girls basketball team was set to advance to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs Tuesday evening, February 21.



The Lady Cougars beat Penelope 63-23 in the bi-district round Monday, February 13, before getting a 57-19 win over Chester in the area round Friday, February 17.



Team members include Raley McCurdy, Addison Harwell, Kassidee Willbanks, Ava Harwell, Harper Hammonds, Lily Warren, McKenley Roden, Sadie Wilson, Chyenne Allen, Makayla Bowman, Abigail Huffhines and Morgan Gerik.



The girls’ head coach is Alix Humphries, Payton Casarez is assistant coach and Hannah Lewis is the team’s manager.



The team was scheduled to play Slocum in the regional quarterfinal round at Mart High School Tuesday night at 6 p.m.