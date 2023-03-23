Elvis-themed Big Event Weekend set at Bosque Arts Center

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Award-winning tribute artist Al Joslin headlines the Bosque Arts Center Big Event Saturday, April 1. Tickets are available online at BosqueArtsCenter.org.



The Bosque Arts Center (BAC) in Clifton encourages the public to get their tickets soon for Big Event weekend, when the theme will be all about Elvis.



Friday, March 31, will be Viva Las Vegas Casino Night. For $50 admission, attendees will play slots, blackjack, Hold-em, roulette, or craps to win chances for prizes. There will also be an opportunity for a photo op with “The King.” The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and is BYOB.



Elvis comes alive Saturday, April 1, in the Frazier Performance Hall of the BAC at 8 p.m., when award-winning tribute artist Al Joslin will be backed by the Clinton Wayne Sturgeon band and the Linda Lee singers.



Joslin is considered one of the best in the business, having finished in the top five in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis multiple times.



Reserved seating sells for $75 in the second tier of the audience and $50 in the third tier. Atrium doors open at 7 p.m. with beverages and light concessions available.



Sponsor packages are also available and include first-tier concert seating, along with a dinner by Olaf’s and a sponsor party beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday evening.



Visit BosqueArtsCenter.org or call the BAC office at 254-675-3724 for tickets or details.