Vietnam veterans honored

April 5, 2023

Local veterans and veterans’ supporters met at Whitney Veterans Memorial Park Wednesday, March 29, for a laying of the wreaths service in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Pictured above are veterans along with representatives of local organizations, such as American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 12176 and Veterans Pardners. Mayor Jerry Barker also spoke and thanked veterans for their service. The group met to honor those who made it home from the Vietnam War and to remember those who did not.