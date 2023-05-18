Mayor, council members sworn in Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame May 18, 2023 Janice Sanders was sworn in by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Trey Jetton to begin serving as Whitney’s mayor during a special council meeting held Thursday, May 11. Sanders defeated Jerry Barker 84-54 for the mayor’s seat in the election held Saturday, May 6. The council canvassed the votes, swore in office holders and then convened in closed session to discuss a resolution approving a contract for the city administrator, reportedly to consider outgoing mayor Barker for the role. The council reconvened in open session and no motion was made to move forward with a contract. Sam Pierce was also unopposed in his bid to retain his council seat, and he began his new term after being sworn in by Judge Jetton. Jason Ince was also sworn in to begin another term as a council member after he was unopposed in this year’s election. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related