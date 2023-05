May 18, 2023

Whitney High School’s 400m relay team of Jairdyn Anderson, Tristen Wilson, Marcus Wilson and Duan Johnson took third place in the state track and field competition held at Mike Myers Stadium in Austin last week with a time of 41.83. The team advanced after securing the championship at the regional meet held last month in Hewitt. Jaycee Green (right) placed fifth in the state in shot put with 38′-5.75″ after she was the Region III 3A champion in that category at regionals.