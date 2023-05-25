Local unemployment rate drops in latest TWC report

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Hill and Bosque county unemployment rates dropped in April, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission Friday, May 19.



According to the latest report, Hill County’s April unemployment rate was 3.6%, down from the March rate of 4.5%. In April, there were 676 unemployed individuals out of a total civilian labor force of 18,645.



While the latest number is a significant month-to-month drop, the April 2023 rate remains higher than the April 2022 unemployment rate of 3.2% in Hill County.



Bosque County’s rate was recorded at 3.3% in April, a drop from 3.9% in March. In April, there were 291 unemployed individuals recorded out of a total labor force of 8,754. Bosque County’s April 2023 rate is the same as the April 2022 rate.



Statewide, the Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 62,184 to reach a series-high 14,960,308 people, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4%.



TWC reported that Texas achieved 26 consecutive months of growth in total nonfarm employment in April 2023, with the state again eclipsing records for the largest civilian labor force and greatest number of people employed in state history.



Texas added 33,300 positions to reach another series-high job count at 13,871,100 total nonfarm jobs. Annually, the Texas job count increased more than any other state, with 534,600 positions added since April 2022.



“Texas continues its strong job creation trend with more than one million jobs added since April 2019,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC continues to work to meet the growth across the state and support workforce needs with training solutions that start as early as high school.”



Every one of the 11 major industries had positive annual growth in Texas, with all but one industry, construction, achieving positive over-the-month growth.



In April, professional and business services had the largest monthly gain with 8,700 jobs added, followed by trade, transportation and utilities with 6,400 positions, and leisure and hospitality following closely with 6,200 positions.



“The fact that every single industry in Texas has sustained positive growth over the year is a testament to the strength of Texas employers, large and small, and the health of our economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas is leading the way and on the forefront of technology and many other high-demand sectors, and TWC is here to provide resources for training to employers so they can ensure their workforce meets their business needs.”