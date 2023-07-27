Unemployment unchanged in Hill County down in Bosque County

Editor: Shannon Cotttongame

The Hill County unemployment rate was reported at 4% in June, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Friday, July 21.



That is the same as one year ago and slightly higher than the May 2023 rate of 3.9%. The June report shows that Hill County has a total labor force of 18,521 and 735 listed as unemployed.



Bosque County’s June rate was reported at 3.5%, down from both the June 2022 rate of 4% and the May rate of 3.7%. There were 306 unemployed individuals reported out of a total civilian labor force of 8,819.



Statewide, TWC said that Texas broke three records again in June with number of jobs, number employed, and the size of the state’s civilian labor force.



Total nonfarm employment increased by 31,100 positions over the month to reach a 21st consecutive series-high level at 13,944,600 jobs and achieved 28 consecutive months of growth.



Since June 2022, Lone Star State employment grew by 542,500 positions—the largest annual increase in the nation. Texas’ employment growth rate continued to outperform with 4% annual growth from June 2022 to June 2023—outpacing any other state as well as the nation’s more modest 2.5%.



The Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force grew over the month by 30,500 people to reach 15,039,800 in June. The number of employed also reached a new record high at more than 14,429,900. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent.



“More than 350,000 people have joined the Texas workforce since June 2022, making the Lone Star State a national leader as the best place to work and to live,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “As a resource for this growing job market, TWC is committed to provide a range of services for employers and job seekers alike.”



Private education and health services added the most jobs of all the major industries at 11,900—closely followed by construction with 11,000 positions. Manufacturing gained 6,100 jobs over the month. Texas’ annual employment growth through June 2023 was stronger than the national rate in all but one of the 11 industries, leisure and hospitality.



“Texas employers are helping Texas stay robust and growing as the state approaches the 14 million mark for nonfarm jobs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “From initiatives like the Texas Conference for Employers and programs like the Skills Development Fund, TWC will continue to encourage that forward drive by providing resources for our Texas employers that include the best employment law education information and the best customized training for current and future workers.”



The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) reached the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 2.6% in June, followed by Amarillo 3.3%, then Odessa at 3.4%. The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA had the second largest over-the-year increase in number of jobs in the nation, not seasonally adjusted.

Meanwhile, Midland had the largest percentage increase, followed by Odessa with the second highest increase in the nation among all MSAs.



“Texas continues to expand the labor force with skilled workers, at more than 15 million strong, as we boost careers through opportunities with our apprenticeship, internship, and vocational rehabilitation programs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “TWC and our 28 Workforce Solution Boards help Texans navigate employment services that include career exploration, support services, job fairs, and job training programs.”



Employment estimates released by TWC are produced in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. All estimates are subject to revision. To access this and more employment data, visit TexasLMI.com.