City Council names interim police chief

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 3, 2023

Interim Police Chief Kyle Nevil

The Whitney City Council met in a special session Thursday, July 27, and appointed an interim police chief after accepting the resignation of Chief Kevin Hughes.



After formally accepting Hughes’ resignation, the council convened in closed session for discussion before appointing Kyle Nevil to serve as interim chief. Nevil previously worked for the Hill County Sheriff’s Office and joined Whitney’s police force about four months ago.



The council also considered rescinding the termination of School Resource Officer Chris Chadwick, who had been terminated by Chief Hughes prior to his resignation. After coming out of closed session, the council voted to let the termination stand.



The council also voted to hire Samuel Hathaway as a Whitney police officer.



In other action, a contract was approved with Smith Inland Environmental services for removal of underground storage tanks on city property at 106 South Colorado Street and 115 West Jefferson Avenue.



Two underground fuel storage tanks at the city annex and one storage tank at the fire department need to be removed, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, which reportedly received an anonymous tip about their existence. The tanks are still in the ground due to past business uses at those sites.



The work was approved in an amount not to exceed $26,300.



The council’s next regular meeting date is Thursday, August 17.