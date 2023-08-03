Leech selected as assistant superintendent

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

August 3, 2023

Assistant Superintendent Amy Leech

Whitney ISD recently named Amy Leech, former Whitney High School principal and WHS alumni, as the district’s new assistant superintendent.



Leech is in her 23rd year in the field of education. She held the role of WHS principal for seven years, and before that she was the WHS assistant principal for three years. Leech has worked at each of the Whitney campuses as either a teacher or an administrator, and she said that she is excited about providing mentorship and support to the principals when needed.



Her teaching experience includes teaching kindergarten and first grade in several districts, including Dublin, Hillsboro and Whitney, and also teaching middle school English Language Arts in Laredo and Whitney. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies and her Master’s degree in Educational Administration, both from Tarleton State University.



Leech, who was born and raised in Whitney said, “I always knew I wanted to be a teacher.”



Leech is passionate about working with at-risk youth, and she treasures the relationships she has fostered with both students and staff members at Whitney ISD. The district has always been a place that she has felt at-home. She said, “I love that it feels like a family.”



In her free time, Leech enjoys spending time with her family. She has a son, who is finishing up his doctorate of physical therapy at University of Mary Hardin Baylor and a daughter, who is a teacher and coach at WHS and a grandson.



Other recent changes in Whitney ISD administration is that Kendra Hensley, former WMS principal, will take on the role of WHS principal, and Jaime Velasco is hired as WMS principal. More information regarding WISD principals will be published in a future edition of The Lakelander Newspaper.