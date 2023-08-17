Local Community Resource Coordination Group to meet

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

August 17, 2023



Hill County’s Community Resource Coordination Group (CRCG)will hold its first meeting with Tina Bow as the new chair of the organization at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at First Baptist Church Hillsboro, located at 300 East Franklin Street.



The Hill County CRCG has been in operation for the past 20 years under the leadership of different community leaders. It brings together mandated state agencies, while also focusing on unifying all local service providers for youth and families, to work together for the children and adults in Hill County. CRCGs help people whose needs can’t be met by one single agency and who would benefit from interagency coordination. They connect people with services, work with their communities to identify service gaps, break down barriers and find ways to improve the health of their community.



A few organizations involved in the Hill County CRCG are: CASA, multiple local school districts, CPS, HCH services, MHMR, Hill County Probation Office, Lone Star Legal, Hill County SSA and HOTCOG.



Tina Lincoln, chief juvenile probation officer in Hill County, has chaired the group on a few occasions totaling approximately 10 years.



Lincoln stated, “I have seen the success of bringing people together who care about Hill County and providing for youth and adults through the staffings. There is this idea that services are not available in small counties. Hill County is a great example of collaboration and it is because of the existence of the CRCG. I resigned as chair, not because of its importance to me, but because it is incredibly important to me. I knew that a new leader would be great for reigniting its purpose.”



Tina Bow, director of marketing for Homestead Hillsboro, worked for CASA and recruited about 30 people during her time there. She saw the need in the community, and when Lincoln recommended that she take over as chair, she felt honored to lead the group. She said that the group helps provide services for people and leads them to live productive, successful lives. She said that part of CRCG’s mission is to educate those in need about what services are available to them.



Bow said, “I think we can enhance people’s lives when we work together. I don’t think there is any shame in needing help. My faith calls me to be an agent of grace and restoration, and that is why this is important to me.”



One resource that will be present at the upcoming meeting will be the Kinship Navigator program. ACH Child and Family Services runs the Kinship Navigator Program in five counties: Tarrant, Johnson, Parker, Palo Pinto and Hill.



The Kinship Navigator program is a state-funded program through DFPS Prevention and Early Intervention. The federal government provides money for states with such programs through the Family First Prevention Services Act, and the Kinship Navigator Program is the first of its kind in Texas.



Currently the Kinship Navigator program is only connected to four agencies across the state, with the hopes that it will spread statewide over time. The program provides in-home case management services and support for caregivers caring for a relative’s children. These families are provided with parenting resources and education, assistance with school enrollment, access to state services, referral services, legal referrals and more.



CRCGs are supported with a joint memorandum of understanding by the following agencies: Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Texas Education Agency, Texas Juvenile Justice Department and Texas Workforce Commission.



CRCGs partner with people and families who need interagency coordination to discuss their needs, strengths, previous services and barriers, brainstorm ideas for appropriate services and support, create individualized service plans and help locate and access services.



Effective CRCGs require a variety of members, who represent a range of services that cover all age groups and people’s needs. Each member organization commits to collaborating with regular communication about service coordination to serve their community best.



For more information about Hill County CRCG, contact Tina Bow at 254-205-9621 or tbow@homesteadltc.com.