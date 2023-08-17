Whitney sales tax revenue rises 11% over last August

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 17, 2023



Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced recently that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.2 billion in local sales tax allocations for August, 2.8 percent more than in August 2022.



Locally, the City of Whitney’s August allocation came to $97,399, up 11% from the same time last year. For the year so far, Whitney’s payments have totaled $643,795, a 14% increase from the same time period in 2022.



In the county seat, the City of Hillsboro’s August allocation was $526,840, down 3% compared to last August. Year-to-date figures show the city receiving $3,711,014 so far in 2023, an 18% increase from last year at this time.



Hill County’s August allocation was $377,685, down 1% from August 2022. So far in 2023, the county’s revenue has totaled $2,561,232, up 8% from the same period last year.



Allocations and changes for other Hill County cities in August included: Abbott – $13,900, down 22%; Aquilla – $1,049, down 21%; Blum – $4,167, down 15%; Bynum – $902, down 10%; Carl’s Corner – $4,883, up 0.22%; Covington – $8,620, up 30%; Hubbard – $31,487, up 8%; Itasca – $22,357, up 11%; Malone – $2,412, up 5%; Mertens – $612, up 80%; Mount Calm – $1,560, down 19%; Penelope – $885, down 2%.



Bosque County’s August payment was $87,655, down 12% from last August. Year to date, the county’s sales tax revenue has totaled $647,480, up 8% from the same time last year.



August payments and changes for Bosque County cities included: Clifton – $111,395, up 2%; Cranfills Gap – $3,958, up 5%; Iredell – $2,685, up 1%; Meridian – $27,541, up 1%; Morgan – $4,234, up 10%; Valley Mills – $17,793, up 10%; Walnut Springs – $6,448, up 6%.



These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.