Local reveals treasures in ‘green building’

Reporter: Ellie Mahan

August 24, 2023

Frank Wade’s 13,000-square-foot green metal building in Whitney is filled with a collection of antique items, including more than 15 cars. Wade is pictured above in front of his oldest car, a 1929 Model A Roadster pickup.

A stone depicting a Baylor Bear adorns the green metal building located near the “Y” on Highway 22 in Whitney. Frank Wade, the owner of the green building, was born and raised in Whitney and went on to graduate from Baylor with a Bachelor of Business Administration and later owned a golf course in Alabama.



Wade, who returned to his hometown more than 10 years ago, began constructing the green building about eight years ago to store his extensive collection of vintage items. Proudly displayed within the building are more than 15 vintage cars, ranging from 1929 to 1993 in year model. In addition to the shiny cars, Wade displays collections of smaller vintage items in the 13,000-square-foot building, including 775 cookie jars, 220 baseball caps, a Wurlitzer record player, dolls, diner paraphernalia, nativity scene figurines, watches and more.



Wade is a member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America in Arlington, and he attends car tours at least twice each year.



His car collection includes three convertibles, a 1929 Model A Roadster pickup, a yellow 1930 Durant, a 1958 Chevy Impala, 1939 Ford Street Rod, a 1957 Packard, a 1936 black two-door sedan, which is the first car he started showing at car tours, a 1954 light blue Chevy 210, which is the car he shows at car tours now, and an orange 1990 Chevy pickup with a V6 engine and all wood features, which won an award at a Hillsboro car show for “most unique.”



Wade said that the first car he added to his collection was a duplicate of the 1958 Chevy Impala that he owned when he was 21. He met his late wife in the 1958 Impala, and took her on many dates in that car. Wade regretted selling the car, which led him to buy a duplicate of the vehicle. He and his wife were married for 58 years and had three children together before she passed away.



For a while, Wade was always looking for new antiques. Wade said, “Finding the good-looking old cars is the thing I like the most.” He is happy with his collection now, but he keeps an eye out for a 1956 convertible because he has convertibles from 1957 and 1955 but not 1956.



Wade is looking forward to his next car tour in Arkansas in October.



The green metal building also contains living quarters and a den, where Wade plans to hold his 89th birthday party soon. He will celebrate with his girlfriend, friends, family and grandchildren.



Wade’s collection is not open to the public, but it is admired by invited family and friends who visit.