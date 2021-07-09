Local resident wins Dr Pepper prize

by The Lakelander, posted in Uncategorized
In honor of The Dr Pepper Museum’s 30th birthday, the museum picked two winners of a year’s supply of Dr Pepper, and one of the winners was Pat Boswell, a Whitney resident. Boswell said she started drinking Dr Pepper in 1991 and has been a fan of the drink ever since. Her prize was 365 cans of Dr Pepper, which were dropped off at her home in Whitney courtesy of Keurig Dr Pepper Waco. Susan Corbin, Boswell’s daughter and a fellow Dr Pepper fan, was present to see her mom receive the prize.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s