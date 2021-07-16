Summer Activities Continue At The Library

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News
The Lake Whitney Public Library has worked to keep the area’s young people occupied and learning throughout the summer with a number of virtual activities, including Zoom classes. The next opportunity will be a Zoom class on computer programming set for Friday, July 23, and Friday, August 20, at 3 p.m. In this class, instructor John (pictured above) will provide resources on computer coding apps and demonstrations on their use. Registration is required. Stop by the library at 602 East Jefferson Avenue or call 254-694-4639 to register. Future classes will cover science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities and cooking lessons. A complete list of all upcoming activities for children and adults is available at www.whitneylibrary.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s