WISD Sets Registration dates, packets now available online

Registration dates for Whitney elementary school, intermediate school, middle school and high school are set for Tuesday, July 27, through Thursday, July 29, at each campus.



Elementary school registration will be Tuesday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To register elementary school students, parents and children can pick up or print their packets, fill out their packets in their car or at home, and then return with filled out packets and required documents.



Required documents for returning students include proof of residency, such as a utility bill or a rent or lease agreement, and a parent driver license.



Elementary school students who are new to the district are required to bring a Social Security card, birth certificate, shot records, proof of residency and a parent driver license. Parents who are registering their children for pre-k must also bring a proof of income or SNAP/TANF.



Intermediate school registration will be Tuesday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Returning intermediate school students must bring current proof of residency with physical address listed, such as a utility bill or a lease agreement, driver license of parent or guardian registering the student and any documents that may be missing from previous years.



New intermediate school students must bring current proof of residency with physical address listed, such as a utility bill or a lease agreement, student’s birth certificate, student’s Social Security card, report card or withdrawal record from previous school (if available), shot records and a driver license of parent or guardian registering the student.



Whitney Middle School registration will be Tuesday, July 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Registration packets for the middle school will be available Monday, July 19. Packets can also be accessed and printed from the Whitney Middle School website.



Returning middle school students need to bring current proof of residency with physical address listed, such as a utility bill or a lease agreement, driver license of parent or guardian registering the student and any documents that may be missing from previous years.



Middle school students who are new to the district need to bring current proof of residency with physical address listed, such as a utility bill or a lease agreement, driver license of the parent or guardian registering the student, student birth certificate, student Social Security card, last report card, or withdrawal paperwork from previous school (if available) and student shot record.



Procedures on the high school registration had not been released as of press time and will be published in the next issue of The Lakelander. The information will also be posted on the school’s website.



To access a returning student registration form or a new student registration form for elementary, intermediate or middle school students, visit https://www.whitney.k12.tx.us.

High school registration will have in-person registration Tuesday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

High school students who are new to the district must register on campus during the dates and times listed above. New students need to bring the following to registration: proof of residency showing physical address such as a utility bill or a lease agreement, social security card, birth certificate, shot records, valid driver’s license or state issued ID of the enrolling parent/guardian and report card or transcript from previous school, if available.

High school students who are returning to the district, including incoming freshman, will register online. Devices will be available on campus for those who do not have access to a computer or the Internet.

Returning high school students can access registration forms in the parent portal after Thursday, July 22. This link is available under the parents’ tab on the website. A parent or guardian will need to login with the email used to create the account. The system will not allow the email to be changed for an active account. If a parent/guardian does not have a parent portal account, one can be created. After logging in, student will complete the online paperwork, upload a photo of valid driver’s license or state ID, and upload the proof of residency showing physical address such as a utility bill or a lease agreement.

After returning high school students complete registration Online, they may come to campus during the days and times listed above to pay fees, register for parking, and see counselors for scheduling. Students must pay all fees and dues prior to receiving a class schedule. The following fees are required: an activity fee of $20, an ID fee of $5 and a parking permit for $5.

The activity fee is collected in lieu of holding campus fundraisers. This fee will carry over each year with and will be used for prom, graduation, and activity expenses.

To purchase the $5 parking permit, students must have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance. Students will be able to choose a parking space after the fee is collected.

High school students will need pens, pencils, notebook paper or spirals, and a folder for each class. All other supplies will be announced by individual teachers at the beginning of the year.

Lockers are available for each student to use at the high school, but the student will need to supply a lock.

Contact the high school office at 254-694-3457 with any questions.