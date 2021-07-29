Court approves agreement with Humane Society

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Hill County Commissioners Court met in a special session Tuesday, July 20, to consider several agenda items, including an agreement with the Humane Society.



Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between the Hill County Sheriff’s Office and the Humane Society of North Texas.



The agreement will establish a team to investigate cases of animal cruelty in Hill County.



The agreement does not involve monetary payment to either party, but the two agencies will work collectively on cases and utilize the resources that they each possess.



According to the information presented in court, the agreement is expected to help ensure that the best case possible is presented to the prosecuting attorney in the event that a case results in criminal charges.



The court also approved moving forward with an environmental study for the warehouse property on Waco Street that the county will be purchasing contingent upon the results of the evaluation.



A replat was approved for High Country Ranch located off of Farm Road 934 to allow the owner to separate one lot into two.



County Judge Justin Lewis reported that the budget process is moving along, and the annual budget hearings with county officials and department heads are likely to be scheduled the second week of August.