Marty Haggard to judge BAC country songwriting contest

July 28, 2021

The deadline to enter the 2021 Texas Troubadour Songwriter Classic at the Bosque Arts Center in Clifton is Tuesday, August 3. Marty Haggard, son of country music legend Merle Haggard, will select the winners of the $3,000 in cash prizes and will headline the live concert event on November 6.



The Songwriter Classic, a contest for country music songwriters and singer/songwriters now in its eighth year, awards a $1,000 Song of the Year prize for mp3 or CD entries submitted in the online portion of the competition. Songwriters need not be the singer on the recording to win the award.

Marty Haggard



In the live portion of the contest held in November, Haggard will select his top choice of the singer/songwriter finalists for the $1,500 grand prize for Texas Troubadour, while the audience will vote on the $500 People’s Choice Award. To be considered for the live event, contestants must submit at least three songs and a video performance by 11:59 p.m. CDT on August 3.



For detailed information, those interested can visit BosqueArtsCenter.org or call 254-675-3724.



Entry fees are $15 per song entered online and $20 per song entered on CD. A one-time $15 fee is required for consideration for the Troubadour live performance competition.



Past judges have included Michael Martin Murphey, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Red Steagall and Suzy Bogguss with Doug Crider.



In addition to the prize money, Troubadour winners and finalists have often been hired as openers for major acts as well as headliners for their own events. Carl Hutchens, 2014 Troubadour winner, returned to open for Larry Gatlin, while 2017 winner Brian Barrett opened for Gene Watson in 2018 and has since returned with his band for two Big Event dances. Zac Clifton, winner in 2019, will return to Clifton in September to open for T. Graham Brown.