Scammers claiming to be Border Patrol

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

July 28, 2021

Telephone scammers are constantly changing their tactics, and reports of government impostor scams have been increasing locally.



A new type of telephone scam is targeting residents nationwide in an attempt to gain their banking information. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is receiving reports from residents concerned about unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and CBP officers.



Residents report the calls include a pre-recorded message stating, “A box of drugs and money being shipped has your (resident’s) name on it and it has been intercepted.” The resident is instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP officer or agent. The resident’s banking information is then requested.



There have also been reports of a pre-recorded message stating that the individual’s passport is being held at the border.



These calls are telephone scams/voice phishing attempts. Residents are urged not to provide the caller with any information.



The Department of Homeland Security and CBP do not solicit money over the telephone. Residents who receive such calls should make a note of the number and any other pertinent details about the call, immediately hang up, and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/.