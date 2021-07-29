Dorothy Gaines Foundation taking apps

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

July 28, 2021

The Board of Directors of the Dorothy Gaines Foundation recently announced that the foundation is now accepting grant applications for 2021.



The foundation is authorized to make grants to organizations and institutions that are exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or to governmental entities in amounts of up to $10,000 per grant.



The foundation will make grants for specific projects, building and capital improvement campaigns and general purposes. Grants will only be funded which will serve organizations and the people of Hill County or Tarrant County.



The Dorothy Gaines Foundation was established in 2003 by Dorothy Gaines as a private foundation with the primary purpose to promote the quality of life in Hill County and Tarrant County.



More information about the foundation and grant applications can be found on the foundation’s website: http://www.dorothygainesfoundation.org.



Applications for grants to be awarded in 2021 must be received on or before October