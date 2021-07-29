Tickets available for LWA’s Hansel And Gretel

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News
Lake Whitney Arts is heading into final rehearsals for Hansel and Gretel by Vera Morris, directed by Whitney Gant. This show features a cast of very talented youngsters and will run for one weekend only, Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8. This wonderfully entertaining version of the classic tale is guaranteed to delight young audiences. For tickets or more information, visit http://www.lakewhitneyarts.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s