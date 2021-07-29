Smith Foundation announces opening of grant applications

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Board of Directors of the George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation has announced the opening of the 2021 grant application process. Applications for grants to be awarded this year must be received on or before September 1. Grant awards will be announced in October.



Applicants can access grant information and required supporting documents at the Smith Foundation website (www.smithfoundationhillcounty.org) under the “Application Documents” tab on the website’s homepage.



These include the application guidelines, cover sheet, publicity plan and the publicity permission form. Applicants will need to provide five copies of their application materials to the address shown in the application guidelines and at the bottom of this news article.



The foundation will consider requests for operating budgets, special projects, building and capital campaigns, research and academic scholarships of organizations that are classified as 501(c)(3) non-profit entities in Texas, a political subdivision or governmental entity; or a corporation organized under the Texas Non-Profit Corporation Act.



The foundation does not award grants to individuals or to organizations outside the State of Texas. The foundation is also prohibited from funding religious organizations or participation in ongoing fund-raising events or activities. In considering requests for funding, the board places priority on organizations and programs serving Hill County.



In 2020, the Smith Foundation awarded more than $108,000 in grants to nine organizations across Hill County. Grantees included Aquilla ISD, Boys & Girls Club of Hill County, City of Hubbard, Hill County and Hillsboro ISD.



Other grant recipients in 2020 were Hillsboro Interfaith Ministries, Inc., Mission Hillsboro Medical Clinic, Texas Ramp Project and Woodbury Community Center. Grants ranged in amounts from $30,000 to $3,000.



Over the past 27 years of its funding history, the foundation has committed substantial support to a variety of Hill County area organizations amounting to over $2.3 million dollars. Grants have assisted qualified entities in improving the quality of medical, educational, cultural, economic, social and recreational services to the citizens of Hill County.



The George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation was established in 1992 by the late Ruth Smith Moorman in memory of her parents for the purpose of enriching the lives of citizens in Hill County.



Information about the foundation is available on its website or from: The George G. and Alva Hudson Smith Foundation, P. O. Box 1245, Hillsboro, TX 76645.