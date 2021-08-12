Church reopens after last year’s fire Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame August 11, 2021 One year after a fire destroyed Woodrow Baptist Church near Covington, the congregation is once again worshiping on site after rebuilding the church. Services had been held at First Baptist Church activity center in Blum since the fire in July of last year. The first service in the new sanctuary was held Sunday, August 1, with Pastor Rob Rolison delivering the message and a dedication prayer by Ken Coleman, Director of Missions for the Hill County Baptist Association. The church expressed thanks to those assisting with the building project, including Towash Baptist Church of Whitney, First Baptist Church of Blum, New Life Baptist Church of Covington, Greg Younger Construction, Sherwin Williams and the many memorial donations made in memory of Sam and Carol Houston. Services are held at 11 a.m. Sunday mornings at the church, which is located between Blum and Covington on Farm Road 67. Visitors are always welcome. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related