Texas Through Time now presenting special exhibit

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 11, 2021

The citizens of Hill County and beyond are invited to come see the new special exhibit “Return to Laramidia,” brought to the area by Texas Through Time fossil museum in Hillsboro.



Laramidia was an island that existed during the late Cretaceous period. The island was formed when the western interior seaway divided the continent of North America into two pieces.



The ancient seaway stretched from Alaska to Mexico, covering what is now Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, New Mexico, parts of Oklahoma and Texas. The land west of the Rockies was Laramidia.



The Laramidian geologic deposits are rich in dinosaur fossils, such as tyrannosaurs, dromeosaurids, troodontids, hadrosaurs, ceratopsians, pachycephalosaurs and titanosaurs.



The Texas Through Time exhibit contains life-sized skeletons and original fossils of some of the dinosaurs that roamed Laramidia.



The exhibit is open to the public at 107 East Franklin Street in Hillsboro.



Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Tickets may purchased at the Texas Through Time fossil museum located at 110 North Waco Street for $12 per adults and $9 per child. Children four and under are admitted free.



Tickets may also be purchased online through Groupon.



For more information about the special exhibit, call 254-262-DINO (3466).