Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 11, 2021

The Hill County Salvation Army is notifying the public that it can now help some residents with their TXU Energy bills.



Most people who are eligible to receive benefits may be granted up to $300 annually to assist with TXU Energy bills.



For more information, contact the Hill County Salvation Army Service Unit at 254-694-7379 or 254-707-1401.