Lake Whitney Chamber holds dual celebration Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame August 11, 2021 Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce recently held an open house for HomeLand Realty, located at 803 South Colorado Street, in conjunction with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Younger Construction, located at the same location. Present for the dual celebration were Lori Tims, Greg and Karen Younger, Gail Bunch, Darron Bunch, Anson Linn, Diane Marken, Jennifer Bruntz, Hope Zuniga, Ronnie and JoLinda Smith, Amy Booth, John McCullough, Rudy Reyna, Adam Bain, Gary Clayton, Jim Landers, Jay and Kerrie Morris, Oscar and Amy Castillo, Terry and Charles Boyer, Linda Hall, Mandy Bowman, Nick Castillo, Georgia and Pantelis Hatzikazalis and Robin Sliva.