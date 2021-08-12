Salvation Army now collecting school supplies

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

A Hill County school supply drive associated with the national Stuff The Bus campaign was held by The Salvation Army and Walmart of Hillsboro from Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8. Those who missed the drive are still invited to donate to the effort.



Walmart and the Hill County Salvation Army work together annually to see that Hill County teachers have a stock of supplies needed for their closets to give to students in need. These supplies should provide all students the opportunity to complete their daily educational tasks.



Anyone who would like to donate is asked to call the Hill County Salvation Army at 254-707-1401 or visit 108 North Colorado Street in Whitney.