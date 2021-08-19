Hill Regional announces restrictions on visitation

The Lakelander

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 18, 2021

Hill Regional Hospital announced Friday, August 13, that it is restricting visitation at the hospital due to the current high COVID-19 infection rates in the county.


Effective immediately, Hill Regional Hospital will no longer allow visitors in the Emergency Department, Surgery or the Medical/Surgical Department without prior approval from hospital administration.


Hospital officials said that the move is to ensure patient and visitor safety. Hill Regional also encouraged everyone to follow protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community, including masking when appropriate, maintaining social distancing and sanitizing hands and surfaces.


The hospital has free COVID-19 vaccines available every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. with no appointment necessary.

