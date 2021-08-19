Public invited to historical program Thursday

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Senior District Judge Robert Stem will present a program on the Miers Expedition at the historic Cumberland Presbyterian Church on the campus of the Hill County Cell Block Museum Thursday, August 19, at 6 p.m.



The program will be jointly hosted by the Hill County Historical Commission, the Hill County Genealogical Society and the Hill County Cell Block Museum.



A light refreshment reception will be provided after the presentation. The museum will open to the public at 5 p.m., close for the program at 6 p.m. and be reopened for the tour after the presentation. There is no cost to those attending and all are welcome.



The museum is located at 200 North Waco Street in Hillsboro.