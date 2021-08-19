Hubbard man indicted on murder charge

Editor: Shannon Cottongame
August 18, 2021
A Hubbard man who was arrested in June after a Maypearl man was found dead along a Hill County roadway was indicted on a capital murder charge by a Hill County Grand Jury recently.
Ricardo Ramos, 48, was taken into custody after the body of 26-year-old Sabastian Sullivan was found in the area of HCR 3364 and Farm Road 936 near Hubbard Tuesday, June 1. The victim had reportedly suffered head trauma.
Other indictments returned by the grand jury Friday, August 6, included:
Eseosa Samuel Agboghae, 19, of Temple, possession of THC under one gram
Alexis Guadalupe Barnosky, 23, of Hillsboro, possession of THC between four and 400 grams
Joanna Ranea Brown, 41, of Killeen, aggravated sexual assault of the elderly
Colton Ray Bynum, 30, of Grandview, evading arrest detention with a vehicle (x 2)
Shawn Colby Cadena, 32, of Whitney, tampering or fabricating
physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Veronica Coronado, 38, of Pearsall, abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence; possession of methamphetamine under 400 grams with intent to deliver
Aron Clay Daniel, 30, of North Highlands, California, possession of THC between one and four grams
Curtis Lynn Fields, 52, of Mount Calm, injury to elderly
Raheem Garrett, 21, of Hillsboro, debit or credit card abuse
Chad Martin Glover, violation of bond and protective order two or more times within 12 months
Nekki Marie Guthrie, 50, of Whitney, forgery financial instrument
Tod Brian Hansford, 52, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Zachariah Hayes, 31, of Glen Rose, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams
Dakota Jacob Head, 25, of Hillsboro, indecency with a child – exposure; indecency with a child – sexual contact
Rylee Coy Hendrix, 21, of Granbury, possession of THC between one and four grams
Melvin Hestand, 40, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Isiah Hightower, 23, of Fort Worth, possession of THC under one gram
Randy Leon Hobbs Jr., 43, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Billy Stephen Johnston Jr., 63, of Whitney, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Melinda Kay Jones, 55, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Zachary Todd Jones, 28, of Granbury, continuous violence against the family
Raymond Curtis Kozack, 38, of Caldwell, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Machael Luis Martinez, 23, of Dallas, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000
Caroline McCoy, 27, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear
Jordan Michael Miller, 20, of San Marcos, possession of THC between one and four grams
Saul Navarro, 18, of Mount Pleasant, possession of THC between four and 400 grams; evading arrest detention with a vehicle
Nocolas Joel Nieto, 27, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram; fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items
Alexis Daniel Ochoa, 17, of Mount Pleasant, possession of THC between four and 400 grams
Nicolas Patlan, 22, of Gun Barrel City, possession of cocaine under one gram
Cydnie Perkins, 29, of Los Angeles, California, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Dustin Lee Raxter, 25, of Lacy Lakeview, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams
Brandon Lee Riggs, 25, of White Settlement, indecency with child – sexual contact (x 2)
Justin Taylor Riggs, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of MDMA under one gram
Heather Scrivner, 33, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Victoria Jean Marie Spencer, 24, of Glen Rose, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Jose Jimmywade Stephen, 30, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Brad Eugene Taylor, 44, of Jacksboro, evading arrest detention with previous conviction
Alejandro Tovar, 38, of Pearsall, possession of methamphetamine 400 grams or more with intent to deliver
Paul Villarreal, 48, of Hillsboro, bail jumping and failure to appear
Daniel Thanh Vo, 41, of Farmers Branch, possession of THC between four and 400 grams
Mark Allen Watson, 55, of Waco, possession of fentanyl under one gram
Neil Dustin Watters, 41, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Wesley John White, 33, of Whitney, intoxication assault with vehicle – serious bodily injury
David Michael Wiggs, 30, of Fort Worth, evading arrest detention with a vehicle – deadly weapon
Gerald Wayne Williams, 52, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram
Robert Zarate Jr., 48, of Hillsboro, harassment of public servant