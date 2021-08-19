Hubbard man indicted on murder charge

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 18, 2021

A Hubbard man who was arrested in June after a Maypearl man was found dead along a Hill County roadway was indicted on a capital murder charge by a Hill County Grand Jury recently.



Ricardo Ramos, 48, was taken into custody after the body of 26-year-old Sabastian Sullivan was found in the area of HCR 3364 and Farm Road 936 near Hubbard Tuesday, June 1. The victim had reportedly suffered head trauma.



Other indictments returned by the grand jury Friday, August 6, included:



Eseosa Samuel Agboghae, 19, of Temple, possession of THC under one gram



Alexis Guadalupe Barnosky, 23, of Hillsboro, possession of THC between four and 400 grams



Joanna Ranea Brown, 41, of Killeen, aggravated sexual assault of the elderly



Colton Ray Bynum, 30, of Grandview, evading arrest detention with a vehicle (x 2)



Shawn Colby Cadena, 32, of Whitney, tampering or fabricating

physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Veronica Coronado, 38, of Pearsall, abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence; possession of methamphetamine under 400 grams with intent to deliver



Aron Clay Daniel, 30, of North Highlands, California, possession of THC between one and four grams



Curtis Lynn Fields, 52, of Mount Calm, injury to elderly



Raheem Garrett, 21, of Hillsboro, debit or credit card abuse



Chad Martin Glover, violation of bond and protective order two or more times within 12 months



Nekki Marie Guthrie, 50, of Whitney, forgery financial instrument



Tod Brian Hansford, 52, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of firearm by felon



Zachariah Hayes, 31, of Glen Rose, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams



Dakota Jacob Head, 25, of Hillsboro, indecency with a child – exposure; indecency with a child – sexual contact



Rylee Coy Hendrix, 21, of Granbury, possession of THC between one and four grams



Melvin Hestand, 40, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Isiah Hightower, 23, of Fort Worth, possession of THC under one gram



Randy Leon Hobbs Jr., 43, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Billy Stephen Johnston Jr., 63, of Whitney, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Melinda Kay Jones, 55, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Zachary Todd Jones, 28, of Granbury, continuous violence against the family



Raymond Curtis Kozack, 38, of Caldwell, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Machael Luis Martinez, 23, of Dallas, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000



Caroline McCoy, 27, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear



Jordan Michael Miller, 20, of San Marcos, possession of THC between one and four grams



Saul Navarro, 18, of Mount Pleasant, possession of THC between four and 400 grams; evading arrest detention with a vehicle



Nocolas Joel Nieto, 27, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram; fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items



Alexis Daniel Ochoa, 17, of Mount Pleasant, possession of THC between four and 400 grams



Nicolas Patlan, 22, of Gun Barrel City, possession of cocaine under one gram



Cydnie Perkins, 29, of Los Angeles, California, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Dustin Lee Raxter, 25, of Lacy Lakeview, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams



Brandon Lee Riggs, 25, of White Settlement, indecency with child – sexual contact (x 2)



Justin Taylor Riggs, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of MDMA under one gram



Heather Scrivner, 33, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Victoria Jean Marie Spencer, 24, of Glen Rose, unlawful possession of firearm by felon



Jose Jimmywade Stephen, 30, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Brad Eugene Taylor, 44, of Jacksboro, evading arrest detention with previous conviction



Alejandro Tovar, 38, of Pearsall, possession of methamphetamine 400 grams or more with intent to deliver



Paul Villarreal, 48, of Hillsboro, bail jumping and failure to appear



Daniel Thanh Vo, 41, of Farmers Branch, possession of THC between four and 400 grams



Mark Allen Watson, 55, of Waco, possession of fentanyl under one gram



Neil Dustin Watters, 41, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Wesley John White, 33, of Whitney, intoxication assault with vehicle – serious bodily injury



David Michael Wiggs, 30, of Fort Worth, evading arrest detention with a vehicle – deadly weapon



Gerald Wayne Williams, 52, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram



Robert Zarate Jr., 48, of Hillsboro, harassment of public servant