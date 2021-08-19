Hubbard man indicted on murder charge

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 18, 2021

A Hubbard man who was arrested in June after a Maypearl man was found dead along a Hill County roadway was indicted on a capital murder charge by a Hill County Grand Jury recently.


Ricardo Ramos, 48, was taken into custody after the body of 26-year-old Sabastian Sullivan was found in the area of HCR 3364 and Farm Road 936 near Hubbard Tuesday, June 1. The victim had reportedly suffered head trauma.


Other indictments returned by the grand jury Friday, August 6, included:


Eseosa Samuel Agboghae, 19, of Temple, possession of THC under one gram


Alexis Guadalupe Barnosky, 23, of Hillsboro, possession of THC between four and 400 grams


Joanna Ranea Brown, 41, of Killeen, aggravated sexual assault of the elderly


Colton Ray Bynum, 30, of Grandview, evading arrest detention with a vehicle (x 2)


Shawn Colby Cadena, 32, of Whitney, tampering or fabricating

physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Veronica Coronado, 38, of Pearsall, abandoning or endangering a child – criminal negligence; possession of methamphetamine under 400 grams with intent to deliver


Aron Clay Daniel, 30, of North Highlands, California, possession of THC between one and four grams


Curtis Lynn Fields, 52, of Mount Calm, injury to elderly


Raheem Garrett, 21, of Hillsboro, debit or credit card abuse


Chad Martin Glover, violation of bond and protective order two or more times within 12 months


Nekki Marie Guthrie, 50, of Whitney, forgery financial instrument


Tod Brian Hansford, 52, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of firearm by felon


Zachariah Hayes, 31, of Glen Rose, possession of methamphetamine between one and four grams


Dakota Jacob Head, 25, of Hillsboro, indecency with a child – exposure; indecency with a child – sexual contact


Rylee Coy Hendrix, 21, of Granbury, possession of THC between one and four grams


Melvin Hestand, 40, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Isiah Hightower, 23, of Fort Worth, possession of THC under one gram


Randy Leon Hobbs Jr., 43, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Billy Stephen Johnston Jr., 63, of Whitney, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair; possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Melinda Kay Jones, 55, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Zachary Todd Jones, 28, of Granbury, continuous violence against the family


Raymond Curtis Kozack, 38, of Caldwell, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Machael Luis Martinez, 23, of Dallas, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000


Caroline McCoy, 27, of Whitney, bail jumping and failure to appear


Jordan Michael Miller, 20, of San Marcos, possession of THC between one and four grams


Saul Navarro, 18, of Mount Pleasant, possession of THC between four and 400 grams; evading arrest detention with a vehicle


Nocolas Joel Nieto, 27, of Itasca, possession of methamphetamine under one gram; fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items


Alexis Daniel Ochoa, 17, of Mount Pleasant, possession of THC between four and 400 grams


Nicolas Patlan, 22, of Gun Barrel City, possession of cocaine under one gram


Cydnie Perkins, 29, of Los Angeles, California, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Dustin Lee Raxter, 25, of Lacy Lakeview, possession of methamphetamine between four and 200 grams


Brandon Lee Riggs, 25, of White Settlement, indecency with child – sexual contact (x 2)


Justin Taylor Riggs, 34, of Hillsboro, possession of MDMA under one gram


Heather Scrivner, 33, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Victoria Jean Marie Spencer, 24, of Glen Rose, unlawful possession of firearm by felon


Jose Jimmywade Stephen, 30, of Hillsboro, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Brad Eugene Taylor, 44, of Jacksboro, evading arrest detention with previous conviction


Alejandro Tovar, 38, of Pearsall, possession of methamphetamine 400 grams or more with intent to deliver


Paul Villarreal, 48, of Hillsboro, bail jumping and failure to appear


Daniel Thanh Vo, 41, of Farmers Branch, possession of THC between four and 400 grams


Mark Allen Watson, 55, of Waco, possession of fentanyl under one gram


Neil Dustin Watters, 41, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Wesley John White, 33, of Whitney, intoxication assault with vehicle – serious bodily injury


David Michael Wiggs, 30, of Fort Worth, evading arrest detention with a vehicle – deadly weapon


Gerald Wayne Williams, 52, of Whitney, possession of methamphetamine under one gram


Robert Zarate Jr., 48, of Hillsboro, harassment of public servant

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s