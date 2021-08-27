Art Briles kicks off AISD school year Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame August 25, 2021 Former Baylor University head football coach Art Briles surprised Aquilla Independent School District (AISD) students, staff and parents with a “Back to School” convocation speech Monday, August 16. AISD superintendent Dr. David Edison said that he recently contacted the former Big 12 Coach of the Year about a coaching job at Aquilla. Edison said that Briles declined the position but accepted the superintendent’s offer to speak to students and staff to kick off the 2021-2022 school year. Briles retired from coaching December 14, 2020, after two seasons at Mount Vernon ISD with a record of 20-6 and an appearance in the state semifinals. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related