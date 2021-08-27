Retired teachers attend leadership training Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events, Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame August 25, 2021 Doug Hennig, Bosque County Retired Teachers Association President, Laura Rothrock, District 12 President, and Kay Brown, Hill County Retired Teachers Association President, attended the District 12 Texas Retired Teachers Association local presidents leadership training over the summer at the Region 12 Service Center in Waco. District 12 consists of 14 local units from 12 counties. The fall conference is scheduled for September 14 at the Region 12 Service Center. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related