Anniversary celebration at Senior Center

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 1, 2021

Lake Whitney Senior Center invites Lake Whitney and the surrounding communities to a second-year anniversary celebration Tuesday, September 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.



The day will be a festive occasion with free pizza and cake for everyone. Come ready to enjoy a party, and maybe even win a prize during bingo sponsored by Medicare Solutions for Texas.



There will also be chair yoga, jigsaw puzzles, domino and card games, cornhole, live music and crafts, plus a few exciting surprises.



“We are looking forward to seeing old friends,” said Director Lynda Bomar, “and if you haven’t visited us before, this will be a great time to come check us out.”



Lake Whitney Senior Center’s motto is “Caring, Sharing and Building Lives” and they are here to serve the seniors of Lake Whitney.



The facility is located at 503 North Colorado Street in Whitney. You may reach the center by calling 254-332-0041, or send an email to lakewhitneysenior@gmail.com.