Bosque County officials provide update on COVID-19 surge

September 1, 2021

The Bosque County Emergency Management office released an update Friday, August 27, amid the latest increase in COVID-19 cases.



The most serious issue the county is currently facing is finding intensive care unit (ICU) beds for seriously ill patients. “This also means if you have a heart attack or stroke, beds normally used for those patients are currently full of COVID patients who are seriously ill,” the statement read.



According to the release, between 93 and 98 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated individuals. “The odds of becoming seriously ill and possibly dying from COVID are astronomically higher than the odds of having a serious medical issue from the vaccine,” the statement read. “Please consider getting vaccinated.”



Data from the Department of State Health Services as of Sunday, August 29, showed that almost 41 percent of Bosque County residents and 37 percent of Hill County residents are fully vaccinated.



Vaccines are available free of charge from local medical offices and pharmacies.