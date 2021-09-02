Local unemployment rates down in July, state adds jobs

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 1, 2021

Local unemployment rates were down in July from both the previous month and the same time last year, according to the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).



Hill County’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.5 percent in July, a decrease from June’s rate of 6.1 percent and lower than last July’s 7.7 percent.



Monthly data released by the Texas Workforce Commission showed that 994 individuals were unemployed in Hill County in July out of a total labor force of 16,204.



Bosque County’s July rate was 5.1 percent, down from 5.4 percent in June and 6.5 percent last July.



There were 419 unemployed individuals in Bosque County out of a total labor force of 8,287 in July.



Statewide in July, the seasonally adjusted Texas unemployment rate was 6.2 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from June 2021. Texas added 80,900 total nonagricultural jobs over the month, making gains in 14 of the last 15 months. Texas added a total of 714,800 jobs since July 2020.



“Texas has career opportunities for job seekers and the Texas Workforce Commission continues to provide and improve on programs and tools to help people succeed,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Our resources, including our focus on ending the middle skills gap in the state, help ensure skilled workers for every Texas employer and upward mobility and career opportunities for all Texans.”



In July, the leisure and hospitality industry continued to grow, adding 20,600 jobs. Professional and business services employment gained 11,500 jobs over the month. The manufacturing industry added 8,300 positions.



“Continued job growth across the state is great news for Texans,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.

“For those seeking new career opportunities, TWC is here to continue providing resources like job matching services through MyTXCareer.com and WorkInTexas.com, skills training through Metrix Learning, and free hospitality industry certifications through the Restaurant Recovery Initiative.”