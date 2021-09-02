Bosque hay collection set for September 17

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 1, 2021

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Bosque County will soon be collecting hay samples for the 43rd Annual Bosque County Hay Show and Scholarship Fundraiser.



Those interested in submitting hay samples into this year’s contest may drop them off at the Bosque County Extension Office, located at 104 South Fuller in Meridian, between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, September 17.



Sampling will close on September 17, but samples may be dropped off early at the Extension Office or by 3 p.m. Thursday, September 16, to local Bosque County ag teachers.



Samples will be taken from the conventional bales and/or round bales on the 17th so that the protein analysis can be made. Cost is $10 for the first bale and $5 for each additional bale per participant.



Only hay grown in Bosque County and/or adjoining counties will be eligible for the show and awards.



This year’s scholarship auction and educational program will be held Monday, October 18, at the Meridian Civic Center starting at 5:30 p.m.



The Hay Show Committee is also collecting donations for the annual Bosque County Hay Show and Scholarship Fundraiser. If you are interested in contributing, contact Chelsea Dorward at 254-435-2331 or chelsea.dor ward@ag.tamu.edu.



The live educational portion will not be held this year. Results and awards will be posted online at https://bosque.agrilife.org/ in mid-October and mailed to participants.