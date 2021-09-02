Hill College Performing Arts Series to return with Irish Folk on September 16

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

The Hill College Visual and Performing Arts Department has announced that performances for the Phillip H. Lowe Performing Arts Series are returning in person this year.



Dr. Brad Bolick, Hill College Coordinator of Visual and Performing Arts, said that it is exciting to host in-person performances again and he encourages the community to take advantage of the free entertainment.



“The events represent various cultures and music genres and bring acts normally seen in DFW or Austin to Hill County,” Bolick said. “The events are free to the public. What a great value for a night of live entertainment, especially after months of virtual or streaming entertainment.”



The series kicks off Thursday, September 16, with a performance by Cara and Friends Irish Folk. Homegrown in North Texas, Cara and Friends brings contemporary folk and Irish/Celtic music to life with their passion for traditional music, which transcends cultural and geographical boundaries.



The United States Marine Corps Brass Band will perform Tuesday, October 12. This band is loud, upbeat and energetic and is well known for displaying individual talents through instrumental solos and improvisation. Their style is drawn straight from the musical influences of downtown New Orleans’ Dixieland jazz.



On Thursday, November 18, Central Texas band Martian Folk will bring a performance original in style and sound, blending acoustic guitar, saxophone, rhythm and vocal harmonies, keeping listeners engaged, grooving and embracing the synergy of music.



For those who loved the British Band Invasion of the 1960s, the March 24, 2022, performance will feature The Stoneleighs: A Rolling Stones Tribute Band. The Stoneleighs are the premier Rolling Stones tribute band in Dallas-Fort Worth, honoring the famous sound and energy of one of the greatest rock bands in history.



All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held at the Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center at the Hill College Hill County campus, located at 112 Lamar Drive in Hillsboro. Admission is free to the public through the support of donations.



“The donations to the Phillip H. Lowe Performing Arts Series are used to bring larger acts to the series, including our March 2022 act, The Stoneleighs,” Bolick said. “Donations have also supported prior acts like the Vienna Boys and the Glenn Miller Orchestra. All donations are charitable contributions.”



Those who would like to support the Phillip H. Lowe Performing Arts Series are invited to become a Benefactor with a $100 donation, a Sustainer with a $50 donation, a Patron for $25 or a Supporter $10.



Donations can be made online by visiting http://www.hillcollege.edu/giving and selecting “Performing Arts Series” as your gift designation.



Checks or money orders can also be mailed to Bolick’s attention at Hill College Visual and Performing Arts, 112 Lamar Drive, Hillsboro, TX 76645.



For more information, visit http://www.hillcollege.edu or email Bolick at bbolick@hillcollege.edu.