Football coaches’ shows air Fridays on 1560 KHBR

The 2021 football season is underway with high school football teams throughout the area taking on non-district opponents.



Keep up with many of these teams with high school football shows on Hillsboro’s 1560 AM KHBR Radio.



Programs will be aired Fridays unless a team has a game scheduled for a Thursday, and then the show will be aired on that day. Also, shows will not be aired when a team has a bye.



Whitney Wildcats

Mark Byrd starts his fourth season as head coach of the Whitney Wildcats.



The show will be heard at 10:50 a.m. and sponsored by Citizens State Bank in Itasca, Whitney, Hubbard, West, Dawson and Clifton.



Aquilla Cougars

In his inaugural season as head coach at Aquilla, Shannon Williams will talk about his Cougars at 8:40 a.m.



The show will be sponsored by G&P Seed Co.



Blum Bobcats

Cooper Thornhill enters his sixth season as head coach of the Blum Bobcats.



The show will be aired at 8:50 a.m. with Citizens State Bank in Itasca, Whitney, Hubbard, West, Dawson and Clifton as sponsor.



Covington Owls

Charles Steele returns for his sixth season as head coach at Covington. He will talk about the Owls at 9:10 a.m.



Sponsor of the show is Citizens State Bank in Itasca, Whitney, Hubbard, Dawson, West and Clifton.



Hillsboro Eagles

“The Fightin’ Eagles’ Football Show” returns for another season of live broadcasts.



Sponsoring the program for the sixth consecutive season will be 1st National Bank of Central Texas in Hillsboro.



The show will be held in the bank’s community room, located at 300 East Elm Street, and will start at 9:30 a.m. It will feature head football coach Steve Almuete. Hosting the show each week will be KHBR’s Roger Creech.



Refreshments will be provided courtesy of Hillsboro businesses, including Brookshire’s, 120 South Waco Street.



Registration will be held for drawings to give away prizes at the conclusion of each show.

Among those providing prizes are El Conquistador Restaurant, Hometown Pride Car Care and Storage, Hillsboro Ford, Up In Smoke Barbecue, Gene’s Auto Service Center, Pizza Hut, John’s Quick Lube, R&K Cafe, Chicken Express and Williams Drive Inn.



Also, registration will be held weekly for drawings to be held at the conclusion of the last regular-season program to give away a prize, courtesy of Fleming Ace Hardware in Hillsboro, a spray-in bedliner, valued at $500, from Hillsboro Ford and 12 yards of screened top-soil, valued at $300, courtesy of Hillsboro Sand and Gravel.



Everyone is welcome to attend.



Abbott Panthers

Terry Crawford returns for another season as head coach at Abbott to talk about the Panthers.



Sponsoring the show will be Hometown Pride Car Care and Storage and 1st National Bank of Central Texas, both in Hillsboro.



The program will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m.



Bynum Bulldogs

Casey Morgan enters his second season as head coach of the Bynum Bulldogs.



The program will be broadcast at 9 a.m.



Sponsors are Triple H Feed and Hometown Pride Car Care and Storage, both of Hillsboro.



Grandview Zebras

Ryan Ebner enters his third season as head coach of the Grandview Zebras.



The show will be aired at 11:20 a.m. and sponsored by Old Glory Xpress LLC in Grandview.



Hubbard Jaguars

Coach Roger Masters will return for a second year as head coach of the Hubbard Jaguars.



The show will be heard at 9:20 a.m. with Citizens State Bank in Itasca, Whitney, Hubbard, West, Dawson and Clifton as sponsor.



Itasca Wampus Cats

Jim Kerbow returns for a third year as head coach of the Itasca Wampus Cats.



Sponsored by Citizens State Bank in Itasca, Whitney, Hubbard, Dawson, West and Clifton, the show will be heard at 10:20 a.m.



Milford Bulldogs

Coach Isaac Wells will make his debut as head coach of the Milford Bulldogs.



The program will air at 11 a.m. and will be sponsored by Hunting Titan of Milford.



Mount Calm Panthers

James Rigdon enters his first season as head coach of the Mount Calm Panthers.



The program will be on the air at 11:10 a.m. and sponsored by Citizens State Bank in Itasca, Whitney, Hubbard, Dawson, West and Clifton.



Penelope Wolverines

Coach Cody Davis is in his fist season as head coach of Penelope and will provide information about the Wolverines.



The program will be heard at 10:30 a.m. and sponsored exclusively by Citizens State Bank in Itasca, Whitney, Hubbard, West, Dawson and Clifton.



West Trojans

At 10:40 a.m., tune in to hear ninth-year Head Coach David Woodard talk about the West Trojans.



Sponsoring the program will be Sykora Family Ford in West and Citizens State Bank in Itasca, Whitney, Hubbard, West, Dawson and Clifton.