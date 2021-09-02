LWA to present “Hat Tricks”

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 1, 2021

Rehearsals are underway for Lake Whitney Arts’ September production of “Hat Tricks” by Dori Appel, directed by Rebecca Strange. Pictured above, Angela Montgomery, Kelly Robson and Becca Bilz Davis play a daughter, mother and reporter, respectively, as they rehearse one of the final scenes of the show. The production is a compilation of six scenes and three monologues covering a range of women’s experiences in the second half of life. “Hat Tricks” opens Saturday, September 11, and runs through Sunday, September 19. Tickets are on sale at LakeWhitneyArts.org.

