Lady 'Cats get win at home Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame September 1, 2021 The Whitney High School varsity volleyball team defeated La Vega in all three sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-19) at home Friday, August 27. Pictured above at the net are #2 Caitlyn Panuco and #13 Jaycee Green. The Lady 'Cats were scheduled to play Hillsboro at home Tuesday, August 31, before traveling to Robinson Friday, September 3. Next week's schedule includes games in Connally and a home game against Reisel.