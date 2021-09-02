Lady ‘Cats get win at home

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 1, 2021

The Whitney High School varsity volleyball team defeated La Vega in all three sets (25-11, 25-15, 25-19) at home Friday, August 27. Pictured above at the net are #2 Caitlyn Panuco and #13 Jaycee Green. The Lady ‘Cats were scheduled to play Hillsboro at home Tuesday, August 31, before traveling to Robinson Friday, September 3. Next week’s schedule includes games in Connally and a home game against Reisel.

