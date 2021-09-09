Hillsboro/Whitney Aglow to welcome guest speaker Monday

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 8, 2021

The Hillsboro and Whitney Community Lighthouse of Aglow International will welcome guest speaker Kryslyn Kellner to a meeting set for Monday, September 13, at 7 p.m. Fellowship will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Kryslyn Kellner



Kellner is a Christian evangelist, recovery advocate, youth minister, women’s jail coordinator, women’s ministry coordinator and a Hillsboro native.



She grew up in a Christian environment with two loving parents, Frank and Barbara Kellner. As an adolescent, she rebelled and spiraled out of control into a life filled with drugs and choices that resulted in several jail and prison sentences before the age of 26. Feeling hopeless and desperate while in prison in 2014, Kryslyn remembers falling to her knees and finally surrendering herself to God.



She attends Third Day Worship Center and leads as youth pastor and women’s ministry coordinator. She has volunteered at the Hill County Sheriff’s Office ministering to inmates as well at the Lockhart Unit, where she was once incarcerated. Her mission is to spread light and hope in the places she previously sat in fear and despair.



Recently, she began co-leading a ministry called P.A.R.K ministries, going to different local parks feeding the local community once a month and bringing the gospel to those in need.



The meeting will be held at the Church on the Hill C.E. Building, located at 2000 Old Brandon Road in Hillsboro.



For more information, call 254-580-2095 or email hills borowhitneyaglow@gmail.com.