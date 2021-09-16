Final performances of “Hat Tricks” planned Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events Editor: Shannon Cottongame September 15, 2021 Lake Whitney Arts’ “Hat Tricks” features a talented local ensemble cast. Final performances are Friday through Sunday, September 17-19. This quirky show was a finalist for the 2008 Oregon Book Awards and Angus Bowmer Award in Drama. Pictured above, Bailey Folkestad (left) and Donna Booth (right) sport dreamy hats and share some cake. Visit http://www.lakewhitneyarts.org for tickets or more information. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related