Final performances of “Hat Tricks” planned

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 15, 2021

Lake Whitney Arts’ “Hat Tricks” features a talented local ensemble cast. Final performances are Friday through Sunday, September 17-19. This quirky show was a finalist for the 2008 Oregon Book Awards and Angus Bowmer Award in Drama. Pictured above, Bailey Folkestad (left) and Donna Booth (right) sport dreamy hats and share some cake. Visit http://www.lakewhitneyarts.org for tickets or more information.

