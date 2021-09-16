Local officials sign Constitution Week proclamations Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local News Editor: Shannon Cottongame September 15, 2021 Constitution Week is one of the events that the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is proud to promote and celebrate. Chapters all across the United States are busy collecting proclamations from local governmental officials that urge all citizens to study the U.S. Constitution and reflect on the privilege of being an American. This year marks the 234th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America. Fort Graham Chapter, NSDAR is proud that so many local officials deemed this event significant enough to proclaim September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week. Proclamations were recently signed by District Judge Lee Harris, County Judge Justin Lewis and Hillsboro Mayor Andy Smith. These proclamations will be on display at the Hillsboro and Whitney libraries. Pictured are Judge Harris and members of the Fort Graham Chapter, NSDAR: Beverly Hicks, Carlene Gribble, Susan Cook and Chapter Regent Gerry Milnor. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related