Hillsboro’s Autumn Fest rescheduled

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 15, 2021

Hillsboro Main Street announced last week that the AutumnFest event scheduled for this month has been postponed due to the pandemic.



“Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and the emergency situation in Hill County with no hospital beds available, the City of Hillsboro has visited with local experts and is postponing Hillsboro AutumnFest from September 25 to October 30,” Hillsboro Main Street Manager Chris Moore announced Tuesday, September 7.



“We are hoping to see case numbers decrease significantly over the extra month so that we can celebrate more safely as a community.”



The move will combine AutumnFest with the annual Halloween in Hillsboro event. Ten performers are still scheduled to provide entertainment on the rescheduled date, including headliners Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis. The International Barbeque Cookers Association State Championship Cook-Off will also be held on the new date.



For more information, visit http://www.hillsboromainstreet.org.