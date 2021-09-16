MHMC closed to in-person services Saturday

Submitted by Mission Hillsboro Medical Clinic

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Hill County, Mission Hillsboro Medical Clinic will not be open for face-to-face patient care Saturday, September 18. Patients are asked to call 254-479-1489 for questions and/or refills.



Callers should leave their name, date of birth, phone number and a short message. Calls will be returned within 72 hours.



We apologize for any inconvenience to our patients and to potential new patients. We also encourage all residents of Hill County to get the vaccination in an effort to curb the surge in COVID cases.



Clinic open dates will be posted on the clinic door, Facebook page and in the local newspapers. Should there be an emergency health concern, please visit the local emergency room or nearest urgent care facility.