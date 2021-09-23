Court Appointed Special Advocates sworn in

by The Lakelander, posted in Uncategorized

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 22, 2021

Hill County Court At Law Judge Matt Crain swore in new Court Appointed Special Advocates Friday, September 10, to serve local children through CASA of Hill County. Pictured are Leslie Hanson, Amy Allen, Kim Quiram and Kim Saffold with Judge Crain. CASA volunteers are everyday people who are appointed by judges to help guide a child or sibling group through the foster care system and help courts make better informed decisions. For more information, visit casaofhillcountytexas.org.

