Blum Homecoming Queen

Featured by The Lakelander, posted in Local Events
Blum High School crowned its 2021 homecoming queen during the Bobcats’ homecoming festivities and football game Friday night, September 10. This year’s honoree was Grace Allen, the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Allen.

