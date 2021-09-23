Hill County Retired Teachers plan first meeting of 2021-22 year

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

September 22, 2021

HCRTA officers are (l to r): Front row – Linda Yeary, Treasurer/Technology Contact; Linda DeWitt, 1st Vice-President; and Sammye McPherson, Hospitality Chairperson. Back row – Kay Brown, President; Monte Geren, Immediate Past President; and Sandra Pepper, Secretary.



Last year, the Hill County Retired Teachers Association (HCRTA) was instructed by the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA) to hold no in-person meetings due to the COVID-19 situation. But this year, the group is off to a new start.



HCRTA hopes to hold lively, fun get-togethers that will allow them to meet their goals in regards to the Children’s Book Project and the HCRTA scholarships to Hill College, which they sponsor every year.



They will learn about the eclectic Jeanne Weinkauf Sydell and Riverplace Pottery Studio; celebrate Christmas with the Page Turners Book Club at White Bluff, where they will experience a Readers’ Theater from children’s book author Susan Stevens Crummel; and have an opportunity to hear from Tricia Shelton, Volunteer Advisor of Hill Regional Hospital, with upcoming events and news from Silver Connections (formerly Senior Circle).



The first meeting will be Tuesday, September 28, still in the Bob Bullock Room at Hill College and at 10 a.m.



Yearbooks will be distributed, and there will be a brief business meeting, but officers say that members will have time to grab a bite to eat and visit with friends.



For more information, contact Yeary at 254-221-0101.